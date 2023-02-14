Sweets for your sweetie, crowds rush to Orangeburg bakery for Valentines

Workers have been preparing for one of its busiest days of the year since Monday night.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Whipped Sweets and Treats bake shop in Orangeburg has been working around the clock to be ready for people picking up sweets for their sweethearts on Valentine's Day.

A fan favorite is the chocolate covered strawberries.

“We’ve been dipping strawberries all day long and they’ve been selling out all day long," said owner Tyaila Gilmore.

Whether it be strawberries, ice cream, or cupcakes, both families and couples say these sweet treats are their love language.

“Valentine’s Day means love and happiness and family and gathering and just spending time with each other, that’s a lot," said Orangeburg resident Freddie Thomas.

Other popular picks include the strawberry shortcakes, cheesecakes, and chocolate covered candy apples. Cynthia McMillan got a banana split for herself that she says is her favorite dessert.

“Valentine’s is a day that we celebrate love but I celebrate, and my husband celebrates James celebrates love each and every day, each and every moment," said McMillan.