One dead in three-car crash in Orangeburg county

The accident happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 321.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern, the accident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 321.

Troopers say a Mercedes SUV was driving north on Highway 321 when it crossed the center line and struck another car traveling south on Highway 321. That car then ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, according to officials. A third car, a Hyundai was also struck.

The driver of the second car was killed. The passenger was transported by EMS to a local hospital. No information has been released about the passenger's condition. The driver of the third car was not injured, nor was the driver of the SUV.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released by the Orangeburg county coroner.