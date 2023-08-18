Three students taken to hospital following bus crash in Orangeburg County

Authorities said there were 41 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say three students were taken to an area hospital following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a school bus in Orangeburg County.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Cordova Road near Mixon Mill Road near the Edisto community southwest of Orangeburg. Glover said a Thomas school bus was heading east on Cordova Road and attempting to make a turn onto Mixon Mill Road when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma.

Authorities said that three students were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina - Orangeburg for treatment. No condition information was available at the time. Neither the driver of the bus nor the truck were hurt.

Authorities said there were 42 people on the bus, including the driver, at the time of the crash. Glover said the crash was still under investigation.