Holly Hill facilities reopen after a year of closure due to pandemic

Gilmore Park and the Holly Hill Town Hall have reopened after being closed for a year.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — After a year long closure, Gilmore Park and the Holly Hill Town Hall have reopened.

The decision to reopen came during a regularly scheduled council meeting on April 5.

"We have come to a point to the park and town hall with COVID-19 protocols in place," Mayor William Johnson said.

According to Holly Hill's mayor, the Orangeburg County School District's return to face-to-face instruction began the reopening process for the town.

"We've always said when kids go back to school in-person, that would be the time we would reopen," Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson said there aren't any special regulations for the park or town hall, but people need to adhere to CDC guidelines when using the facilities.