Two charged in Easter drive-by shooting, Orangeburg deputies say

Back on April 9, a 15-year-old Denmark teen was gunned down outside of a St. Matthews Road motel in Orangeburg. A 14-year-old was wounded in the shooting.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two men have been charged in connection to an April drive-by shooting that left one dead and another wounded, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

18-year-old L Glover of Williston has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

19-year-old Drevon Owens of Bamberg has been charged in the case with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

A third suspect is being held on charges in another state. That suspect will eventually be brought back to South Carolina to face charges here.

Back on April 9, a 15-year-old Denmark teen was gunned down outside of a St. Matthews Road motel in Orangeburg. A 14-year-old was wounded in the shooting.

Witnesses said that just before noon gunfire erupted from a red sedan they said drove through the parking lot.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”