Two killed in Orangeburg County mobile home fire

Authorities say that no foul play is suspected.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people died in a mobile home fire in Orangeburg County on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Orangeburg County Fire District said that the fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue. The South Carolina State Fire office said that the victims were two men who were 23 and 31 years old.

Orangeburg County Fire District said that seven other family members were also displaced and that the fire is still under investigation. However, no foul play is suspected.