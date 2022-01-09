Two Orangeburg County schools going virtual due to COVID staffing issues

Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle schools will remain virtual for the week with plans to return after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Yet another district is announcing that at least some of its schools will be moving to virtual learning as COVID impacts staffing.

The Orangeburg County School District announced on Sunday that Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle schools would transition to virtual learning on Monday. This comes as they join many dealing with COVID-related absences among teachers and nurses.

Beginning on Monday, both schools will be on a 100% virtual instructional model and will remain on this plan through Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The plan, currently, is to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

In the meantime, teachers and staff will continue to report to class in person.

The news out of Orangeburg follows similar moves in other counties around the region. River Bluff High School in Lexington District One made a similar announcement on Friday with plans to also return on Jan. 18.