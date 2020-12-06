ORANGEBURG, S.C. — If your student goes to school in Orangeburg and is going to participate in summer school here are some things to know.

Summer school beings on June 15 and due to COVID-19 all classes will be virtual.



Summer School for middle and high school students which will begin Monday June 15th and will last till July 16th.



Academic Recovery Camp will be held from July 6th-30th along



Summer reading camp which will be the same dates taking place Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.