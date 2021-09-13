Orangeburg voters to decide on the next mayor in Tuesday's election

Orangeburg native, Paige Waymer, is running against incumbent Mayor Michael Butler in the Tuesday election.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg native Paige Waymer is trying to turn her dream of becoming Orangeburg's next mayor into a reality on Tuesday. She's running against incumbent Mayor Michael Butler Tuesday during the City of Orangeburg's Election.

"It was my dream and goal since I was in the eighth grade when I won the class president election," Waymer said.

If elected, Waymer could be Orangeburg's first female mayor, according to the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Office.

The biomedical research scientist for Aurora Diagnostics says her campaign is focused on education, developing Railroad Corner and police reform.

"We're trying to make sure we stay on the basis of that because they all revolve around each other," explained Waymer.

Tues., Sept. 14 is #ElectionDay for Hampton and Orangeburg Counties:



🗳 Town of Varnville Special Election

🗳 City of Orangeburg General Election



Visit https://t.co/gg8U0tzzTi to find your sample ballot and polling place. #scVOTES pic.twitter.com/4b0rYqFQcx — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) September 12, 2021

Orangeburg's current mayor is seeking his third term since being elected in 2013. Mayor Butler says he focused on health, reducing crime, and finishing the projects that center around revitalizing the town.

"The city didn't just die when I got here," expressed Mayor Butler. "The city died 20 years before I got here. Citizens need to understand, and we are resurrecting 20 years of things that have died out. We're not blaming anybody, but I'm at the helm, and it's my responsibility these things happened."