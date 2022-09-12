Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges

Jeter is accused of killing Crystal Jumper and then taking their child, Aspen.

DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe.

But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.

Both Aspen and her father Antar Antonio Jeter were found on Friday in Danville, Virginia - 230 miles north of where the investigation began in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Antonio was arrested and already faces two charges out of South Carolina: murder and grand larceny.

According to arrest warrants provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the first charge is in response to the death of Crystal Jumper who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day during a welfare check by deputies at a home on Louise Drive.

The warrant now suggests that Jumper, Aspen's mother, had been dead since Nov. 1 after being shot. Investigators have since found enough evidence to charge Antar with murder for allegedly killing Jumper with malice and forethought. The warrant goes on to say that evidence at Jeter's West Columbia home also linked him to the shooting.

The warrant for grand larceny at a value between $2,000 and $10,000 suggests that, immediately after the shooting, Jeter took the victim's 2015 Mazda 6 and left the area.

It also points out that the vehicle was spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina where Jeter was allegedly asking for gas money and panhandling.

The warrants provide more detail about the crimes Jeter is accused of committing, however, authorities have not said what motive he had for the murder or why he took his daughter from the scene and drove two states away with her.

The father is facing a charge in North Carolina of being a fugitive of justice. The process is already underway to get Aspen back home to South Carolina and in the custody of family members.

However, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the return of Antar could take weeks unless he waives his right to an extradition hearing.

It's unclear if he will face additional charges as the investigation continues.