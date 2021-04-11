Here's where to get COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids in Orangeburg County

Wondering where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 in Orangeburg County? Here's where to start.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After waiting several months, some Orangeburg parents are breathing a sigh of relief after the CDC gave the thumbs up for kids 5 to 11 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine.

"We weren't going to take any chances," said Orangeburg resident Sonna Okoronkwo. "You don't get but one life and one child. Me and my daughter's dad both have been calling. We heard some kids were able to get vaccinated, so we have been checking to see if there were any qualifications she could meet."

In Orangeburg County, parents should check with their child's pediatrician or health care provider to get a COVID-19 shot. Dr. Tracy Macpherson, pediatrician for the Pediatric Clinic in Orangeburg, says giving the COVID shot to elementary school kids opens the door for getting caught up on other vaccines.

"All of these vaccines can be given at the same time," said Dr. Macpherson. "When you get to your own physician's office, they have a list of vaccines the child got and which ones they may need to get caught up on."

Parents and Caregivers: CDC recommends that all children ages 5 and up get vaccinated against #COVID19. Vaccination is an important tool to help stop this pandemic.



Get answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccination for kids: https://t.co/oV6NgGGUSb. pic.twitter.com/VJE1QqSFLZ — CDC (@CDCgov) November 3, 2021

News 19 reached out to the Family Health Care Center Inc. and the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. A spokesperson for both health facilities told WLTX there is no word when they will start vaccinating kids in that age group.

The Walgreens on John C. Calhoun drive is accepting appointments.

Dr. Macpherson says she's urging parents to get their kids vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus.