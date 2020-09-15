“Our old jail was in bad shape and we had several escape attempts", says Harold Young county administrator.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Inmates at the Orangeburg County Detention Center moved into a new detention facility last week.

The detention center which is located right next to the old center at 1520 Ellis Avenue in Orangeburg and is expected to provide a more safe and secure environment for inmates and staff.

“We are really happy to open this new facility,” says county administrator Harold Young,“Our old jail was in bad shape and we had several escape attempts because of the age of the facility and how old it was".

In 2018, three inmates successfully escaped from the old detention center because they were able to take advantage of outdated locks on their cell doors.

To decrease the chances of that happening, Young says the new facility has over 300 cameras and brand new security system that should minimize escape attempts.

“Having a facility that’s more up to date allows us to be more efficient with the staff that we do have.” Young said.

In addition to the new security system, the new facility also has additional space in the visitation room, as well as new technology that will allow inmates to visit their loved ones virtually.