Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day.

According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.

Lewis's death was initially reported as possibly being natural. However, further inspection and the smell of smoke led the fire marshal from the living room where Lewis had been found to a bedroom where a fire had burned the surface of the bed and the backboard. The fire burned with enough intensity to melt the bedroom curtains.

The cause of the fire, based on the fire marshal's investigation, appears to have been one of several cigarettes found nearby. While the marshal found evidence that the fire alarms activated, the report states that Lewis may have been asleep when it occurred. The report states there were smoke deposits noted on the victim.

A neighbor in the multi-family residence reported being awakened by a kitchen smoke alarm just after midnight but, after finding no fire in the home and all lights off outside in neighboring units, that neighbor went back inside. The neighbor did, however, report smelling smoke at that time.