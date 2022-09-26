Elgin Lights to shine one last time on Nov. 25 in memory of Paul Towns

Despite Town's own battles with cancer, he put on a magical light show that many in the community fled to every year to benefit Camp Cole.

ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others for 25 years has died, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit.

"I truly believe he lived by the philosophy of just leaving this world a better place than when he found it," said Camp Cole Executive Director Kelsey Carter, who is also the sister of Sawyer, who passed away from cancer in 2004.

Carter says she connected with Paul Towns after he reached out to the family asking if his annual light show could be in honor of her brother Cole, and he made it that.

Despite Town's own battles with cancer, he put on a magical light show that many in the community fled to every year. The event, which was free, allowed those who came to donate to Camp Cole.

"It was an annual tradition for me and my family," said Diane Johnson.

"We tried to go every year," said Trisha Campfield. "We took our children, and I know we took some of the children from our church."

It was a tradition for many that ended in December of last year.

A tradition for many but it was more for Towns.

"Out here, Elgin Lights was my dad's Camp Kemo. It was my dad's Camp Cole," his daughter said. "It was that week that he got those 10 days that he just got to see the community."

Churchwell is preparing to light up his final wish on November 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2433 Charlie Horse Circle in Elgin, when the Elgin Lights will shine again, for one last time, in honor of Paul Towns.

"We will light up an area in my dad's cancer color which is green," Churchwell said. "It will be more celebratory, so even though you're saying goodbye, it's more like see ya later."