VFW in Elgin spends their holiday packing backpacks for homeless veterans

The backpacks are filled with blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and socks to keep homeless veterans warm during the winter months

ELGIN, S.C. — The season of giving has many looking to do for those who are having a tougher time.

The VFW Post 22079 has become a bit of a Santa Claus of sorts to local veterans.

For the last few months, the Post has been collecting items like blankets, jackets, water bottles and toiletries to help out homeless veterans in the area.

"I spent 30 years in the military so I'm a veteran myself so when I came to this post that was that one thing, three years ago when we decided when I became commander we would make a difference, in our little post we do it every year now it's our 5th year doing it, and we incorporated purses also for the female veterans," says Christine Rogers the Commander of VFW Post 11079.

She, Robin Cooper and others in their Post hope the items will touch the hearts of those homeless veterans this holiday season.

"The Department of Social Services for Veterans' Affairs, they have social workers that actually go out and check on our veterans that are considered homeless within the various regions that the VA handles, they go out a double check, make sure they have supplies, their taking medications, they're warm, still breathing, still alive, as they go out and about they have these backpacks in the trunks of the cars and as they find a veteran that kinda needs some warm clothing a blanket, we have sleeping bags, gloves, socks," says Cooper.