Orangeburg County Parents as Teachers program connects parents to resources

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Parents as Teachers program is designed to promote healthy families by connecting parents to resources they need to make decisions. It is offered free to pre-natal mothers and their children up to the age of five.

“Often times, parents are overwhelmed, and so we are there to provide that support and to empower them 'cause they are their child’s first and best teacher," said Orangeburg County First Steps executive director Kathy Jenkins.

The program is funded by both federal and private funding.

Parents will be connected to resources like the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program, as well as childcare scholarships.

“Parents as Teachers provides all of the resources, all of the connections that parents will need on this journey. And this program, it is based on providing that type of support in order to achieve school readiness and to improve our school readiness," said Jenkins.

The program is open to single parents and those who have a child with developmental delays or other adverse childhood experiences. The enrollment period is open until all slots are filled.

“We will continue with a waiting list and hopefully we’ll be able to serve as many people as we possibly can and be able to retain them in the program until we see, or help them to reach their goals and their objectives," said Jenkins.