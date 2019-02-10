ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Parents are speaking out about the bus strike that caused some students to be left stranded in Orangeburg county.

Earlier this week a few dozen Orangeburg school bus drivers showed up at the district office in protest, saying they hadn't been paid. Others claimed their checks had been drastically reduced.

On Monday several bus drivers went on strike not picking up students on their afternoon route and 14 drivers called out Tuesday morning leaving many parents with the question of how they would get their to and from school?

"We were disappointed when it came time for my baby to come and she wasn’t there yet" says Camile Tyler, whose daughter goes to Sheridan Elementary School, "Shortly after we found out the drivers went on strike and we had to hurry up and rush and get there to pick her up. In the morning it’s hard parents like myself who don’t have a car because we depend on the bus drivers to come and get our kids from school and it was just kind of draining having to run around and find a ride for my daughter."

"It was a last minute thing so it wasn’t like we had time to plan before" says Shemia Washington, whose five children go to Sheridan Elementary, "Before you know it the bus just wasn’t coming if you didn’t hear it on social media. It affected a lot of families and my out goes out to the one who doesn’t have car. So what’s next?"

There are some substitute drivers still filling in but it is our understanding that the bulk of the drivers who were a part of this protest are back on the job.