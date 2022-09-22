Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews

The town park upgrades began about one year ago and construction aims to be complete by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews.

Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall.

At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional work is being done at Lake Inspiration where the playground and splash parks are also being renovated. A walking trail will be created for residents to enjoy.

“We’ve been wanting to do something with Lake Inspiration and do some other things in town so that our students can have recreation. It’s something for the kids to do," said Warren.

She explains, the Lake Inspiration project will happen in two phases. The second phase will include the surrounding areas of the lake and the rebuilding of the fishing pier.

“We’ve had several residents express concerns with Lake Inspiration and getting it back to where it once was," she said.

Another project in the works is creating green space where the former St. Matthews High School was located. The green space will allow for picnics and other public activities. The school was demolished in May and the space is currently vacant.

The town park upgrades began about one year ago and construction aims to be complete by the end of the year.