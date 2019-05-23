GASTON, S.C. — One Gaston road may be getting repaved within the next year.

Woodtrail Drive runs all the way from Highway 321 to the roundabout off Meadowfield Road.

Trenita Jackson says every time it rains, it washes out the potholes. She says cars that travel down this road end up taking a beating, and the road is causing damage.

“This needs to be a full repair instead of just giving us a temporary fix,” said Jackson.

She describes the road as being like Oreo crumbs because of its condition.

Street Squad reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out if there are any plans to improve the road.

Paul Miller, a district contracts engineer with SCDOT, says they are in the process to help repave parts of Woodtrail Drive.

“…Woodtrail Dr. (SC-32-663) is tentatively set to go out for bid within the next year,” said Miller. “The section of Woodtrail Dr. that will go out for bit is approximately 0.27 miles North Meadowfield Rd. to Excaliber Ct.”

This is 1.6 miles of the five miles long road.

They would like to repave the road completely, but say they don’t have the funding for it at this time. Miller believes it may take a year until they can repave that portion of the road.

Jackson is happy something is finally being done.

“We have big trucks. We have school buses. We have a lot of families who live out in this area,” explained Jackson. “To hear that they’re actually hearing our cry and starting to repair the road, that’s a good sign that Gaston is actually being heard.”

