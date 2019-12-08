GILBERT, S.C. — One of the busiest roads in Gilbert will be repaved soon according to officials.

People in Gilbert say Peach Festival road in Gilbert is in horrible condition. Many in the community are hoping potholes will soon disappear.

Folks say one of their biggest concerns with the road is car damage. Some believe with school starting soon, it's only going to get worse.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Programmed Project Viewer, they're working to improve its condition.

SCDOT will be redoing the base of the road and will repave over it. This is the section between Augusta Highway and Spring Hill Road. The department plans on finishing up the project by August 31st of 2020.

Message our Street Squad Lexington Facebook page if you have a story you want us to cover.