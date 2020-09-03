ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Pedestrian safety is taking center stage in front of South Carolina State University.

Chestnut Street right outside of SC State University is going to look a little a different in the future.

South Carolina Department of Transportation is overseeing the US-21 Chestnut Street bypass corridor improvement project.

The effort will include new traffic signals, additional lighting and landscaping and new stairs connected to the existing bridge.

"The big purpose of this project is pedestrian safety along the corridor," says Adam Humphries, SCDOT program manager, "We’re also adding stamped crosswalks along there, we’re rehabbing existing sidewalks along there and creating a shared use path which will go from the park at Goff Street down to the next intersection at Russell Street. We will do some beautification and it will be a new mode of transportation along the bypass."

The nearly $10 million project is being funded by multiple sources-- $1.2 million for the project is coming from the Lower Savannah Council of Government and $8 million is coming from congressman Jim Clyburn's office.

The project is set to begin construction in Summer of 2021 and the goal is for it to be completed at the end of the year 2022.