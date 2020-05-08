Richland Library offers personalized book recommendations

Richland Library is giving members the opportunity to get a hand picked list of books based on their preferences.

The Richland Library is offering a personalized book finding service to library members so they can find the perfect book while libraries are closed.

Those wanting to try the service can fill out a quick form on their website and in a week or so, they will have a curated list to choose from.

"What you’re going to do is let us know if you want the recommendations to be relayed over the phone or email. Or the other thing you can do is we can place all of these recommendations directly on hold and you can access them at the pickup windows of our four library locations that are currently operating limited services,” Emily Stoll with the Richland Library explained.

The form asks for patrons favorite authors, books, and genres. It also asks what format someone would rather read in.

“In about a week, we’ll follow up with you and you’ll have 3-10 recommendations to add to your reading list," Stoll said.

The service was originally intended for busy library members who didn’t have the time to browse. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has realized that people need the service since browsing is not an option.

"We’re not able to have customers come into our buildings, they remain closed in the interest of public safety, so they’re not able to browse and we’re not able to have some of those physical face-to-face interactions with our customers which we truly miss. So this is a great way for us to be able to connect and still provide our expertise and get them what they need.”

A library card is needed to participate in the program. Apply for one online, and a card number will be immediately available.

For more information and to fill out a form, head to their website here.