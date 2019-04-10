ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fair has been going on for 108 years.

For over a century, the team behind the fair has been constantly trying to evolve while moving into the future horoting the past. This includes bringing back the petting zoo.

This year, new additions to the zoo include zebras, exotic cattle and kangaroos.

Jason Wilkie, owner of the petting zoo, is back for his tenth year.

"We like to come every year and give education to the children" Wilkie said, "I thoroughly enjoy bringing the animals to the fair to see the smiles on all the kids faces. We try to add something different and new every year and not just live stock. We have camels, zebras and this year we have kangaroos. You can actually come in and pet and hold a baby kangaroo."

Guest can meet animal friends and see all the fair has to offer through October 6.

For more information head to http://orangeburgfair.com/