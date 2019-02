LEXINGTON, S.C. — A pickup truck hit the side of a Lexington Chick-Fil-A restaurant, causing some minor damage to the building.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the location at 4295 Sunset Boulevard.

Images from the scene show some of the brick side of the building with damage, but the vehicle never actually went inside the place. The truck also had damage to its front.

There were no injuries.

Police have not yet said what they think cause the truck to jump the curb and strike the building.