COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia offers residential and day services to homeless men and women.

They offer things such as showers, internet access, job programs and a warm bed with hopes that they can reduce the homeless population in Columbia.

Next week they are hosting a pop up shop that will further help their clients.

“We had a donation from a company that was closing of all of their inventory," Vice President of Advancement for Transitions Elizabeth Igleheart told News 19,"Its men's clothing, everything from a size small to a double XL. We got about three or four thousand pieces of clothing and we used some of it with our clients and gave them shirts and sweaters and so forth, but we still have thousands of units of clothing!"

Igleheart said because of the amount of clothing, they had to think of an alternative way to use the donation, “So, we decided with having so much inventory, that one fun way to use the donation would be to have pop up shops and have people come and make a donation to transitions and in return for their donations, they would get to shop at the pop up shop!”

The clothing includes polos and vests and jackets and sweaters of all different colors that will be up for grabs at this shop.

“We’re asking for a $22 donation and that allows you to either get two of the shirts or one of the sweaters or jackets," Igleheart explains, " And the reason it’s the round number of $22 is because that’s what it costs for 24 hours of services and support at Transitions. So, for the $22 you make it possible for somebody to get 3 meals cooked on site by salvation army, get a bed, and case management services, help, access to the computers the phones, the ability to take a shower, do their laundry and be at Transitions off the street some place warm and dry for 24 hours.”

The event will take place November 12 and 13 on the first floor of the AgFirst building on the corner of Richland and Main St.