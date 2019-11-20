COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pothole on Ferguson Street in Columbia has been decorated for the holidays after sitting in disrepair.

The businesses surrounding the hole decided to be creative and decorate it this holiday season.

John Jarema owns Quality Industrial Distribution, a business that sits right beside the pothole.

"Basically, just having some fun," said Jarema, "taking the misery of hitting a pothole out and making a little Christmas gift for everybody."

Jarema said the pothole has been in the road for a few years, "its become like home, just a part of the neighborhood."

Jarema says they would watch car after car hit the pothole.

"We decided instead of people not seeing the pothole and ruining their cars and their tires, that we'd add some decorations for the Christmas spirit."

Different companies from around the area added things little by little, including the Columbia-Richland Fire Station 2 down the street.

"I really respect those guys so to see them come down in the big fire truck and them get out and put the little fire truck in there and stuff. That kind of touched my heart a little," Jarema shares.

No matter how nice the decorations may be, the pothole is not something the street wants to deal with.

"It'd be nice if maybe one year, before next Christmas, maybe they could fill the pothole. That would be nice," Jarema said.

It looks like Jarema will get his wish this year, according to SCDOT, because Richland Maintenance plans fix the pothole Wednesday.

