Pothole Problem? Resident concerned over growing pothole but the city of Camden says its under control

CAMDEN, S.C. — For over a week now, roadwork on Highway 601 has brought traffic to a halt heading into Camden.

A concerned viewer reached out to us to find out what was going on after the project condensed two lanes down to one--and that lane is a median.

That viewer was unavailable to speak but other residents say they've noticed the pothole and can't wait for the construction to be over.

"I have noticed it," says resident Julie Knight. "It's been there for a good minute and they've actually been working on it."

"It has been terrible trying to get out of the parking lot, especially in the afternoon around lunchtime," she adds. "it might take you 30 minutes before you can get out of the parking lot, traffic up and down the road trying to condense down to one lane, it's a hot mess, people are racing to try to get over, they don't want people to get over so it's one hot mess out there."

News19 asked the City of Camden's public works office about what was going on.

"A pothole did develop we were called on, and so we went down and we checked it out and found out the sewer was collapsing, and developing a pothole," says City of Camden Utility Director Tom Couch.

He says they are working as quickly as possible to get the road reopened…

"We started working on it that was about a week ago, and we had to dig down and we found the sewer pipe had deteriorated, we had to tie into the line when we could but there was no good pipe to tie into," Couch adds. "It was a 12 inch line so we had to keep digging and digging until we can find the good pipe, and then [Thursday] or Friday we hope to have the asphalt on it opens up all the lanes by the end of the week but that's all weather dependent,"