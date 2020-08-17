'Prayer, Plates & Produce' event feeds hundreds of Sumter seniors

One-by-one, seniors lined-up in cars to receive food and prayer. The volunteers wore masks as they served.

SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of Sumter seniors had the opportunity to receive free meals and groceries Monday during the Prayers, Plates and Produce event at Grace Cathedral Church.

One-by-one seniors lined-up by car to receive food and prayer. The volunteers wore masks as they served.

"Right now, with the pandemic going on, the seniors are not leaving out of their houses; they're kind of stuck in their houses ... not able to get to things that they need," Event Organizer Jeffrey Lampkin said. "Everyone has their part, but we as citizens, we need to take the initiative to say, hey, we're going to give back."

Jeffrey Lampkin WE Promised And We Deliver!!! SUMTER it's Your Turn!!! 1pm TODAY At Grace Cathedral Ministries Sumter! 7,500lbs of Fresh Produce, Plates, And Prayer! ALL FREE!! Stay In Your Car, POP Your Trunk,...

Lampkin, a Manning native and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin's Country Boy Kitchen restaurant in Sumter, partnered with the church to host the event.

"It's important to me to make sure that we're continuing to be that light, be that example and build our community in a positive manner and in a positive direction," Lampkin said. "There's a need in the community and we just want to continue to meet that need."

According to Lampkin, this is their second time hosting the event -- first in Manning and again, on Monday, in Sumter. They're hoping to bring it to Lee County sometime in September.