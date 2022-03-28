A spring favorite, Carolina Cup returns to Camden on Saturday

It's an all hands on deck effort to make sure the track is ready to go

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Carolina Cup is back in Camden this Saturday, and the facility is preparing for the beloved horse racing event with all hands on deck.

"All this week there will be 20-25 people from dusk to dawn helping us put the finishing touches to the event" said Toby Edwards, executive director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association, adding the main efforts are finishing up tents and landscaping.

Edwards says it's a process that takes months.

"We started hanging snow fence and doing pre-prep probably the first of February," Edwards said. "We had the landscaping crew out this morning, back out tomorrow and working on beautification."

Not only were their loud mowers, but plenty of hammers were out to help other preparation efforts.

"The in-field is our main tailgating area. There are over 100,000 tailgate spaces, and every space needs a wooden stake. So, yes, that's a lot of stakes and a lot of hammering."

"We currently have about 80 horses on the property throughout the season, so there needs to be daily manure removed, so that all is going on as well."

Edwards says he's grown to love the process.

"Every year, I learn something new, whether it's helping put up a tent or helping with the water truck, or whatever it happens to be," Edwards said. "If you don't know how to do it, you learn quickly. It's challenging but fun."