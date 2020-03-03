ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The staff at the Regional Medical Center is gearing up to celebrate a quarter of a century of giving back to the community.

The team is calling it "a party for a cause." The event will take place on Saturday, March 7th at the Orangeburg Country Club.

RMC Foundation

This year’s theme is “A Sterling Event.” Guests will enjoy food, fun, auctions and dance the night away all for a great cause.

"We do not have a really robust public transportation here, so it’s very difficult for some of our more rural patients to get to adequate care," says Margaret Frierson, director of the Regional Medical Center Foundation.

RMC Foundation

Frierson goes on to say how the money from the gala will help those in need. "So the funds raised for our general fund are used to help patients with transportation, maybe with medical equipment or other needs that don’t quite fit some of our other programs," Frierson says. "You know, maybe they don’t have diabetes or they don’t have cancer, but they’re still a patient at the hospital."

The gala is black tie optional and will begin at 7 p.m. and a ticket is required.

For more information email foundation@regmed.com or call 803-395-2321.