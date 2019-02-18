COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is about that time of year when high school seniors are closing in on their college decision. This President's Day there are 800 visiting students on U.S.C's campus compared to last Monday's 100 students. To handle the influx of visitors the welcome center relocated to The Russell House Ballroom for the incoming students from around the country.

Many high school students made a trip out of the three day weekend such as Raleigh resident, Lilah Pjetraj. Lilah and her mother vacationed in Charleston for the weekend before touring the campus on their way back.

"I'm looking for the students who go here and the community. Also, the majors that the school offers," Pjetraj said about what she seeks in U.S.C.

University Ambassador, Hannah Moore, has been giving tours of the campus for four years.

"U.S.C is really great about catering to the individual and really adaptive to what the student wants to do when they come here. They do't have to fit a mold or be a certain type of student. They get to really be who they have envisioned themselves being," is what Moore believes brings new students to the university.

Regular application decision week begins March, 11th.