Prisma Health plants tree to honor hospital workers, COVID-19 patients

The tree recognizes the work of hospital workers and honors COVID-19 patients.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, a tree was planted at Prisma Health Richland Hospital to honor hospital workers and the COVID-19 patients they cared for.



The tree is located right in front of the emergency room, and it includes a plaque that recognizes the work of hospital workers and honors COVID-19 patients.



Several nurses and doctors attended the ceremony.

Dr. Charles Petit, who works with Prisma Health, says the tree will be a symbol to remind staff of how they can continue to move forward.

"We're celebrating that your work has been recognized and will be recognized, and 100 years from now, people will know what happened here and how this community came together, and people did exactly what needed to be done." Dr. Petit said.