'Chemo with Style' program aims to empower women living with cancer in Orangeburg

The program takes place Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Mabry Cancer Center in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Chemo with Style is a program at the Mabry Care Center in Orangeburg aimed at empowering women with cancer who have lost their hair during chemotherapy.

Mozell Williams has been receiving care at the Mabry Care Center since June.

“When I first heard that I have cancer, I was gonna let my brother cut my hair. But then my sister said, no let it fall out. I said whatever God decide, I’m with it. I won’t be angry," said Williams.

The program is intended to enforce a sense of community among cancer patients. Women will receive free, tailored wigs that will be cut and styled to their liking.

"In the world our bodies define us, the clothes we're wearing and a lot of times for women it's our hair and when you lose something like that, that defines you just to be able to help these women feel like women and feel beautiful," said lead radiation therapist Harriet French.

She says the wigs are one step toward helping women living with cancer feel in control of their journey.

“Oh I got wigs girl, I wear wigs yes I do. Because it’ll perk up your spirit to look good, you know," said Williams.

Thursday's program will be the first in-person support group since the pandemic.

