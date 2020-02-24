RED BANK, S.C. — One Red Bank church is helping teens in the Lexington community by providing free suits and dresses for prom season.

Allison Thompson has been a member at Red Bank United Methodist Church for the past 53 years.

"Three years ago, one of our members approached me. They didn't have a whole lot of money and they had two daughters and they were just talking about the prom and how expensive it was," said Thompson.

Thompson says she understood how the other mom felt. She herself was a single mother with three kids of her own. She knew she needed to do something to help families in the community.

"The children deserve to go to prom. They put so much work into high school. They deserve to be able to go and it not be a burden," explained Thompson.

Project Prom was then born. It was formally known as Prom Princess. Members from the church started bringing in dresses to give to those who need it in the community.

"This year, I just really really felt a calling. I felt God laid it on my heart. We needed to talk to the guys."

This year instead of just having dresses, they've added suits and tuxes. A resident in the community donated tuxes and now the church has over a hundred ready to be given to someone who needs it. The only thing they do not have to go with the suits and tuxes are shoes.

RELATED: New Gibson Pond Dam design features walkway, fishing piers

Throughout the month of March, teens will be able to come by Red Bank United Methodist Church to check out their collection.

The clothing has been gently worn. The church says these items will be great to use for proms, military balls, or spring dances.

"It's not the dress that makes you look good, it's you that makes the dress shine."

While the clothing will be free, the church says they'll be accepting donations that will go towards mission and outreach programs at Red Bank United Methodist.

Thompson hopes by providing these clothes, it may make a difference in the teens' lives.

"It's just a way to reach into a community in different areas from here and let these kids know what Jesus is all about."

While the clothes are free, the only thing the church asks is that whoever takes the clothes comes back in next year and trades it for new ones.

If you're wanting to check out the clothing selection, you can come to the church parlor on the following dates:

March 13th 1 pm -4 pm

March 14th 10 am - 4 pm

March 15th 2 pm - 5 pm

March 21st 5 pm - 8 pm

March 22nd 10 am - 4 pm

The church says they are still receiving donations of clothes if people would like to drop them off. They're also hoping to get clothing racks to use for the dresses and tuxes.

If you need to get in contact with Thompson, you can send an email to project.prom2909@gmail.com.

RELATED: New Lexington school program helps promote good behavior and build relationships between students, staff and police