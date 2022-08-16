The property tax for people in Kershaw County soon. Here's by how much

Kershaw County Council has passed a second reading on a millage rate increase

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Kershaw County could be paying more on their property tax soon.

Kershaw County Council met last week and voted to approve the second reading for an ordinance setting the millage rate for Kershaw County.

"The millage increase that's been presented so far, is 4.5 mills per home," Kershaw County Auditor Dennis Arledge says about the proposal.

Aldridge explained how the increase will work for residents in the area if approved., "On a $100,000 dollar primary residence without any other exemptions that's $30.60 a year, added to the current rate of the property, that along with a fee increase of $20 dollars for fire, and $43 dollars for solid waste, is a total increase of $93.60 per year, that's in the unincorporated area."

Incorporated areas like the Lugoff Fire District will see slightly different numbers for the yearly average. "On a $100,000 home it's $33.46 a year, and added to an increase of a fee for Lugoff Fire of $60 dollars, and $43 dollars for solid waste is a total increase of $136.46 cents annually."

As the fire and solid waste fees were already approved in the 2022-2023 budget, he adds the millage increase has a reason. "It's needed to balance the budget council passed."