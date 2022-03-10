Where to find locally grown pumpkins in Lexington County

The Lindler family says Dutch Fork pumpkin seeds date back to the time Cherokee Indians lived in Chapin.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — It's fall y'all! That means it's time for pumpkins, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread.

In Lexington County, there are several farms where you pick your own.

In Chapin, unique variety Dutch Fork pumpkin seeds that date back to the time Cherokee Indians lived here hold real significance to the Lindler family, especially Ramonia Lindler, the great grandmother in the family.

"They've had these seeds in their family for generations and she gave these to us, I think it was last year, and we planted them in our farm that we have around our house and they were beautiful and prolific and gorgeous and delicious and we shared them with our friends and family and others in the community and we decided that this year was the perfect year to have them right here at the corner of Highway 76 and Primrose Lane," said Caroline Lindler, owner of Old Chapin Farms.

The Lindler family harvested 100 pumpkins last year and because they did so well, the family decided to open up their patch to the public this year with over 2,000 pumpkins.

Lindler tells News 19 her husband's grandmother used to walk five miles from Dutch Fork to Chapin to harvest these pumpkins when she was young.

"The fact that these are seeds that are passed down from generations, it's really cool, it comes from a story," Chapin resident Lindsey Hooker said.

Over in Lexington, Clinton Sease Farm also carries pumpkins, but the owner Clinton Sease, has just had a rough time growing them.

"Best I can do is try to have vines, so we have to buy local pumpkins from a guy in South Carolina, but he is in a different part of the state, never had vegetables on his farm. He can grow pumpkins, so I help him and he helps me," Sease said.

This seasonal seed and plant means a whole lot more than a front porch decoration.