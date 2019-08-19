COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced a new statewide program that will celebrate schools that support military families.

The Purple Star Schools program is a new statewide program celebrating schools and districts that make a significant commitment to support military families.

On Monday, Spearman and several others officially launched the program, and are hopeful the program will continue to grow in the state.

"The schools will have student ambassadors working at the school, that make sure all courses transfer in smoothly, and that their students as military students, that might come in the middle of the year can get involved." Spearman said.

The program will be for students in grades K-12.

Denzor Richburg, who served in the military for over 10 years and is a father of three, says he is very happy the state launched the program.

"Anytime we can get called away from our families as active duty military members, and it could be within 30 days or even less than that when we are deployed, so this brings us a sense of comfort and a sense of peace knowing our families are cared for within the community." Richburg said.

As of right now Richland School District Two and the Aiken Public School district are the two school districts that are a part of the program.