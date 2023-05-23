Putnam's Landing, Lake Murray's most centralized marina, set to reopen by August

The new marina will provide gas, a boat ramp, food and boat storage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPIN, S.C. — For the past several months, Putnam's Landing on Lake Murray has been under construction.

Work continues in Chapin to get the brand new Putnam's Landing up to par.

The co-owner Brandon Crutchfield tells News 19 this area that's been in disrepair for several years will soon offer gas, food, boat storage, a marina and a boat launch.

"The main drive for it is the fact that the facilities that are here all have long waiting lists. People don't have, they're buying boats and they don't have anywhere to put them," Crutchfield said.

He adds that the real reason he put so much money into this is because of how much this spot means to him.

"We grew up as kids coming here eating cheeseburgers at Putnam's Landing and it's more about what we get out of it than it is the investment," Crutchfield said.