Barr Lake residents in Lexington say water quality pond poses safety concerns

The neighborhood developer said the contractor who broke the sidewalk near the pond is expected to repair it.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Neighbors living around Barr Lake in Lexington want sidewalks fixed, grass added and weeds maintained at a large water quality pond in the middle of their street, Rainbow Shad Way.

"I’m not trying to cause an issue or a problem," said resident Brian Zarb. "It’s all within our home right here, and we just would like to get this resolved and cleaned up and move on."

When asked who is responsible, News 19 received a statement saying, “The Town of Lexington does not own nor does it maintain the sidewalk or detention/retention pond in this neighborhood. Those matters would need to be brought to the attention of the developer or the homeowner’s association to be addressed.”

"I’ve reached out to the developer through emails. I’ve reached out to the developer with phone calls. I’ve reached out to the HOA multiple times and was promised that this was going to be fixed by Saluda, who is their lawn care (company) for the community. That never happened and that was six months ago," Zarb said.

The developer's office said, in part, "They are not required or allowed to have landscaping installed in the pond area as the roots could jeopardize the integrity of the pond slopes and dam."

Some, who have lived in the Barr Lake community for years say they haven’t seen much progress.

"They had some big, heavy equipment come in here, start digging some stuff out of it, and we were hoping they would finish it, and we’ll see the finished product, we'll have sod here, we'll have sod on this side. Instead of doing that, they broke the concrete," said neighbor Shawn Singh. "Now, kids who ride bicycles, my son who rides a bicycle, I make him go on the other side from here across the road."

"They tend to go into the road, which is even worse because we live on the only through street to the construction zone, and there are huge trucks, cement trucks, construction traffic that fly through here," said neighbor Jennifer Ostan.

Now, they’re forced to still wait for it to get fixed.