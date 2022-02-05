Raising money for burned kids by collecting cans

Large red containers spread out across Kershaw County is a part of a larger mission

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Residents in Kershaw County are stacking thousands of cans to help raise funds for the South Carolina Burned Children's Fund.

Kershaw County Fire Chief Will Glover says it's an initiative he is proud to have his team supporting.

"People bring their cans instead of throwing them away," Glover said. "Once the trailer gets full, one of our firefighters usually volunteers his time to take the cans to the processing center to where all the donations from those cans will be given to the burned children foundation."

S.C Burned Children's Fund board member Dylan Jordan says it helps immensely.

"It provides funds for Camp Can Do, a camp that is specifically designed for burned children, Jordan said. "Camp is expensive, and that's where the can trailer comes in - they provide most of the funding for these children each year. Camp's a place for children to realize there are others like them and allows them to make friends that have a common bond. It's mainly to ease the recovery process for pediatric burn patients and their families, mainly financially, but most of all emotionally."

There are five can trailers set up across Kershaw County.

The one at the Blaney Fire Department has been the fastest to fill up.