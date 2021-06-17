Reggaetronic gearing up for weekend shows at Lake Murray

The floating music festival will take place all day Saturday near Spence Island.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Reggaetronic Music Festival is back for their 9th year on Lake Murray.

The music festival takes place near Spence Island on the lake every year with a day full of music.

“Reggaetronic is a floating music festival!" explains event coordinator and founder Ronnie Alexander. "A lot of the community comes together. It started off under a 12x12 tent on a dock and now, as you can see behind us, the production has gotten massive.”

This floating stage will anchor down off of Spence Island beginning Thursday evening.

“It’s that reggae/rock/funk vibe. We have four bands and a DJ," Ronnie said.

Operations manager Troy Davis said, “With the reggae and the tronic, which is electronic music, we do try to keep a DJ to where we can keep the crowd hype.”

The festival is from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. General admission is free and proceeds will benefit the Jamil Temple Shriner's contributions to the Children’s Hospital of SC.

The organizers recommend social distancing between boats and will provide a sanitizing station for those who need it.

For more information, visit their website, here.