Regional Medical Center opens primary care healthplex in Calhoun County

The newly opened healthplex in St. Matthews is currently accepting patients.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center opened a new primary care healthplex in St. Matthews on Wednesday.

“I don’t know that there’s a challenge more pressing than rural healthcare that we find across this state and access to good, affordable health care. And so what happens? A lot of people go without," said state representative Russell Ott.

Providing access to good healthcare is the mission of the new primary care healthplex in St. Matthews. The facility will offer primary care, OB-GYN, telehealth behavioral services, and a wellness center.

RMC officials say this grand opening of the facility came in part as a result of its former St. Matthews facility reaching full capacity. There were two medical providers and only four exam rooms.

The new facility is 5,700 square feet. Dr. Tim Shaver is a medical provider.

“This was an area that needed my help. Some of the areas, like in the larger, urban areas, are probably saturated with providers and this was an area that had a need and I’m thankful to, I’ve been able to come here and meet that need," said Shaver.

Eartha Mosley says growing up in Calhoun County, healthcare options were limited. She has already registered to receive care.

“Believe it or not, I was just thinking about joining a facility in Orangeburg and cause I’ve been needing to workout. Now that this is an answer to my prayer," said Mosley.