ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Dr. Emily Clyburn can be described using many titles from philanthropist, librarian to social activist but Charles Patton, her great nephew is remembering his aunt as the rock that kept the family together.

"She was the matriarch of our family" says Patton, "It’s sort of difficult to describe how just how much she would make you feel worthy. She was so selfless with everything. She always thought of other people and just embraced each and every person she met."

Dr. Clyburn, who passed away Thursday at the age of 80 and was also the wife of Rep. James Clyburn, wanted to serve those people. An alumna of South Carolina State, Clyburn leaves behind an endowment worth nearly $2 million, a separate scholarship and a pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street that carries her name.

"It gives me peace to know that she is at peace and that she laid a foundation for her to leave so she can be satisfied and that she can touch the lives of as many she can" says Patton.

"Dr. Emily Clyburn was the type of person that everyone couldn't help but love" says James Clark, President of South Carolina State University, "Her legacy is one that will make possible opportunities for students."

Clyburn's nephew says the greatest lesson that he will remember is "What you do here on this earth is not for you. It’s for those surrounding you and those who come after you. That’s how she lived and that’s how I plan to live" says Patton.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking the public to make contributions to the Emily England Clyburn honors college endowment at South Carolina State University.

A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia at 5 pm on Sun., Sept. 22. Homegoing Services will be at Morris Brown AMEC in Charleston at 11 am on Mon., Sept. 23.