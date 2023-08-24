Renovations completed at the Art Center of Kershaw County

With a new look, the gallery is welcoming a new room full of art

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — New life is filling the walls of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, as it's' gallery renovation comes to an end.

“The gallery has not been updated in many, many years," said Dolly Patton, Executive Director of the Arts Center of Kershaw County. "Of course, this building was opened in 1983.”

Patton says the new look has left people saying, "Oh wow, it feels like a real gallery.”

The old gallery was facing challenges with leaks and needed new flooring and more. Now they have opened the door for their first display in the new gallery.

“This is called Art Fields Extended," Patton said. "Many people are familiar with the Art Fields show that's out in Lake City that’s been going on for 10 years. These are the pieces that have won over the years that are in the permanent collection.”

It captures the best pieces from the show, mixing in paintings, tapestry, line drawing, and laser art.

“One of my favorites is the young lady over here on the wall because she's painted on aluminum, so she has this beautiful iridescent, luminous look to her,” Patton said.