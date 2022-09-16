$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood

Councilman Griffin says council is actively looking for contractors now to start the work.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer.

You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing.

Turns out, that trend will continue. Thanks to legislative money, $500,000 more is coming to this park to improve the sports field, add drainage, lights, spectator seating, restrooms and concessions.

"Our park is used for every single event that we do. The rib fest, Oktoberfest, which is coming up, our veterans programs, anything that you could think about. Weddings, birthday parties, our park is used very heavily," Sloan Griffin, Blythewood councilman said.

Griffin tells News 19 hundreds used this park during COVID and it's only increased these past several months.

Griffin also explains he hopes educational partnerships will be fostered during these new improvements.

"To educate students on landscape management, on sports field management," Griffin said.

Locals like Jacqulyn Lewis are excited for the new features.

"I think it'll be a definite plus for the community. As far as lights, I think that would make it a whole lot safer for people. I know that there have been some incidents out there of crime," Jacqulyn Lewis, Blythewood resident said.

But she explains additional parking will be needed at the park too.