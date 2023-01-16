'I think they’re doing a real good job': Renovations to downtown Pinewood Depot aim to clean up, attract people to area

The interior and exterior of the historic Pinewood Depot are being renovated with grant money. The goal is to create a community hub.

PINEWOOD, S.C. — Renovations to the Pinewood Depot are underway, with the goal of cleaning up downtown and attracting more people to the area.

"When things look good, people feel better about it," former mayor Jackie Spann explained about his help in creating renovation plans. "When you put a little paint on something, you add to that quality of life that people feel."

Spann tells me the building was built in 1889. Now, construction is underway to restore the historical site.

"What we’re looking for is the historic Pinewood Depot to be a hub of the community right off of Main Street," Spann detailed about the Sumter County town. "That’s what we’re trying to do: restore and make this building a usable facility/museum for everybody in the community to enjoy."

The town received $25,000 grant and $5,000 from a local private donation to power wash, paint and restore the outside of the building.

According to Spann, it received a separate $350,000 grant from the State General Assembly to work on the inside.

"We need water, we need sewer, we need electrical, we’re looking at heating and HVAC, we’re looking at other options for air circulation," Spann listed.

Resident Jackie Pugh says she’s excited about the renovations.

"I think it’s a good job," Pugh shared. "I think they’re doing a real good job."

Not only will it brighten up downtown, she says, but it also might attract more people to the area.

"That would be good for more people to come in and have something to see. It’s like a historic place," Pugh added.

It comes as other downtown buildings are being renovated and a new playground is coming to the Pinewood Community Center. Resident Marilyn Holland explains this growth is good.

"It’s a quiet town, but now it seems like, you know, things are building up," Holland said. "Looking good for Pinewood so far."