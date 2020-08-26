New City of Columbia parking spots reserved for carry-out orders

The City of Columbia has some new signage up for 15 minute parking dedicated to take-out orders.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has added parking spots dedicated to those picking up take-out orders in the city.

Many restaurants rely on these orders because of the coronavirus. Jessica Argoe works with the City of Columbia's Parking Services and said that they are trying to do what they can to help.

“We decided to [partner] with our local business merchant association and economic development and decided to provide parking for restaurants that were having to close limited to carry-out only," Argoe said.

Initially, the meters outside of the restaurants were bagged with a note for to-go orders only. Now the city has put up brand new signage for these spots.

“What it allows for those local places is a designated center area for not only one but other surrounding restaurants to utilize," Argoe said.

The sign allows you to park for 15 minutes without paying the meter. According to the city, enough time to pick up your order or get curbside assistance from your favorite restaurant.

“We want our community to grow stronger in this time-frame I know its been a hardship on this industry and our hospitality industry as well. Just making sure they know that we have their back, their support.”

Keep up with Columbia parking updates with @ColaParking on social media.