Restaurant owner gives away hams, turkeys in honor of late son

The KDS Takeout owner says she feels good knowing she could lend a helping hand to those in need during the holidays.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Laquisha Miller and her family were outside of her restaurant giving away free turkeys and hams on the day before Thanksgiving in honor of her late son, Kevontea.

Helping families in need is Miller's way of honoring her son. Kevontea died in 2018 after he was in a car crash. He was 7 years old.

"I never thought in a million years that I would be here in the memory of Kevontea," said Miller.

The KDS Takeout owner says her goal was to feed 100 Orangeburg families in need. She says she feels good knowing she could lend a helping hand to the folks looking for extra assistance this holiday season.