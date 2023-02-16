Identities of 14 Revolutionary War Soldiers excavated in Camden coming to light

Two of them are believed to have been between 14-16 years old and from Maryland.

Now, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust says they are uncovering more on identifications and are preparing for proper burials.

According to the Trust, the remains, some less than six inches below the surface in seven separate locations across the battlefield, were located during site research, carefully excavated, and removed over an eight-week period beginning in September.

Through preliminary field examination, the archeology team believes:

12 bodies are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware.

One is likely a North Carolina Loyalist.

One served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser’s Highlanders.

Since then, they've begun to uncover ages, identities, and origins.

"We know the ages of all the soldiers," said South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust CEO Doug Bostick. "They are young, sadly. Two of the soldiers are between 14 and 16 years old."

The two that were aged 14-16 years old, he says, are believed to have been from Maryland, based on artifacts retrieved.

"The loyalist from North Carolina has Native American ancestry that's determined by the incisors that he had in his teeth," Bostick said. "So, this particular group of Loyalists from North Carolina came out of the area where the Lumbee Tribe was pretty prevalent, so it might be he was a Lumbee Indian."

As for names, Bostick says they are closing in on one of three for the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser's Highlanders. As for the others, it will take some time as they are taking DNA tests from those who have called saying they believe they are related.

"We're just starting the DNA process," Bostick said. "The identification of these remains will extend into the Fall, so this will go past the April re-interment. When these soldiers are re-interned in April, we'll mark them with a simple headstone that says "Unknown Continental Soldier," but later, when we identify some of them, we will come back and put a headstone with their name on them."

As they continue the search for information, plans for a proper ceremony have been come together.

"We've invited every embassy or consulate of everyone who fought in this battle," Bostick said. "So, we have the French involved, there were French officers serving with the Patriot Army. Certainly, we had the British there, of course, but we also had Germans there."

The ceremonies will kick off on Thursday, April 20, with a precession through Fort Jackson. They will pass by all the public schools from Columbia to Camden.

The next day, April 21, there will be a concert from U.S. Army's old band.