RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County Sheriff's Deputy paid a special honor to World War II soldiers.

In June, we told the story of Paul Waldner, a Richland County sheriff’s deputy that parachuted out of a plane in Normandy France earlier this year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

And earlier this month, Deputy Waldener paid another special honor to World War II soldiers.

Deputy Waldner recently did a series of 3 jumps in the Netherlands to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden during WWII.

Operation Market Garden

Deputy Waldner says he did it to honor all the WWII 82nd and 101st airborne vets from the mid lands and across SC who participated in this operation back in September 1944.

Deputy Waldner says he plans on going to Czech Republic in December to do another jump honoring World War II soldiers.